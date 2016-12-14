BRIEF-Dapai International Holdings updates on audit relating to certain allegations

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Dapai International Holdings Co Ltd

* aup report states bdo was not able to fully verify whether transactions referred in allegations have been carried out & recorded

* agreed-upon audit procedure report relating to allegations concerning group

* announcement relating to allegations concerning group which had previously come to attention of audit committee of co

* engaged kordamentha pte ltd to further review and follow up on outstanding matters arising from aup report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: