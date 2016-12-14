FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Dapai International Holdings updates on audit relating to certain allegations
December 14, 2016

BRIEF-Dapai International Holdings updates on audit relating to certain allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Dapai International Holdings Co Ltd

* aup report states bdo was not able to fully verify whether transactions referred in allegations have been carried out & recorded

* agreed-upon audit procedure report relating to allegations concerning group

* announcement relating to allegations concerning group which had previously come to attention of audit committee of co

* engaged kordamentha pte ltd to further review and follow up on outstanding matters arising from aup report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

