BRIEF-Dapai International Holdings updates on audit relating to certain allegations

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Dapai International Holdings Co Ltd
* aup report states bdo was not able to fully verify whether transactions referred in allegations have been carried out & recorded
* agreed-upon audit procedure report relating to allegations concerning group
* announcement relating to allegations concerning group which had previously come to attention of audit committee of co
* engaged kordamentha pte ltd to further review and follow up on outstanding matters arising from aup report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: