BRIEF-Winshine Science Co entered into a subscription agreement

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Winshine Science Co lTD
* Company entered into a subscription agreement with subscriber
* Co agreed to allot and issue 680 million subscription shares at subscription price of hk$0.18 per subscription share
* Subscriber is lasting wealth enterprises holdings limited
* Gross proceeds of subscription will be hk$122.4 million
* net proceeds from subscription are intended to be used for development of existing business, possible investment in new projects