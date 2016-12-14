BRIEF-Goldman Sachs names David Solomon and Harvey Schwartz presidents and co-chief operating officers

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc :

* Goldman Sachs names David Solomon and Harvey Schwartz presidents and co-chief operating officers

* Schwartz will remain as Chief Financial Officer through the end of April 2017

* Goldman Sachs - Martin Chavez named deputy Chief Financial Officer; Richard J. Gnodde and Pablo J. Salame named vice chairmen

* Chavez will assume full responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer following Schwartz's transition

* Gnodde and Salame will continue in current respective roles in addition to serving as vice chairmen of the firm