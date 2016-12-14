FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek signed contract with Swedish defence company SAAB AB
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 1:59 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek signed contract with Swedish defence company SAAB AB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Heroux-Devtek Inc:

* Heroux-Devtek Inc - signed contract with Swedish defence and security company SAAB AB for production of complete landing gear systems for gripen E fighter aircraft

* As per agreement, co will manufacture, assemble and deliver complete landing gear systems for gripen E fighter aircraft

* Deliveries are expected to begin in calendar 2017

* Gripen E production operations will be mainly carried out from Co's facilities located in United Kingdom Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

