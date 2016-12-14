BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek signed contract with Swedish defence company SAAB AB

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Heroux-Devtek Inc:
* Heroux-Devtek Inc - signed contract with Swedish defence and security company SAAB AB for production of complete landing gear systems for gripen E fighter aircraft
* As per agreement, co will manufacture, assemble and deliver complete landing gear systems for gripen E fighter aircraft
* Deliveries are expected to begin in calendar 2017
* Gripen E production operations will be mainly carried out from Co's facilities located in United Kingdom