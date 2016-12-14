BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences gets patent allowances for its radiotherapy
* Cellectar Biosciences announces USPTO grants patent allowances for radiotherapeutic PDCS for a variety of solid tumor types
Dec 14 Heroux-Devtek Inc:
* Heroux-Devtek Inc - signed contract with Swedish defence and security company SAAB AB for production of complete landing gear systems for gripen E fighter aircraft
* As per agreement, co will manufacture, assemble and deliver complete landing gear systems for gripen E fighter aircraft
* Deliveries are expected to begin in calendar 2017
* Gripen E production operations will be mainly carried out from Co's facilities located in United Kingdom
Dec 14 Liberty Media Corp, led by U.S. cable mogul John Malone, said on Wednesday it would raise $1.55 billion to fund its acquisition of Formula One racing car series.
Dec 14 U.S. solar company Sunrun Inc on Wednesday said it was expanding its home battery storage offering to homeowners in California after enjoying better-than-expected demand for the product in Hawaii.