Express Scripts Holding Co
* Express Scripts says it expects fewer patent expirations in 2017 relative to 2016: conf call
* Express Scripts says diabetes care value program will significantly impact anticipated increase in diabetes drug spend in 2017: conf call
* Express Scripts is testing asthma remote monitoring solution that combines inhaler sensors, smartphone app, and monitoring from sos center: conf call
* Express Scripts CEO says "it's so early but...i've not seen anything that causes me to be hugely concerned" in relation to incoming Trump administration
* Express Scripts says has incorporated a "moderate level of inflation" for 2017, says unlikely inflation will represent a significant headwind
* Express Scripts says "we've been disciplined with m&a, we've not announced anything, and it's not that we aren't engaged" : conf call
* Express Scripts says expects to return the majority of its free cash flow to shareholders in 2017 via share repurchases in the open market: conf call
* Express Scripts plans to achieve cost reductions in 2017 resulting in flat to slightly lower SG&A expense in 2017 versus 2016: conf call
* Express Scripts says in 2016 it saw greater than 97.5 percent client retention: conf call
* Express Scripts says in 2017, it expects to deliver $1.8 billion in client savings from national preferred formulary clients : conf call
* Express Scripts CEO: "The over arching conversation about drug prices..there's no question in my mind that that conversation is not going to go away"
* Express Scripts says rebates connected to inflation but drug prices today are not acceptable even without inflation Further company coverage:
Dec 14 Express Scripts Holding Co, the largest pharmacy benefit manager in the United States, said drug price inflation would likely be restrained going into 2017 and that scrutiny into pricing strategies was here to stay.