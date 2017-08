Dec 14 (Reuters) - Cytori Therapeutics Inc :

* Cytori pivotal ADRESU incontinence trial hits 50 pct enrollment milestone

* thus far ADRESU therapy has been well-tolerated by study patients, and we currently anticipate full enrollment in mid-2017