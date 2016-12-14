BRIEF-Biotime says now has more than 50 patients in renevia pivotal trial

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Biotime Inc

* Biotime Inc says it has achieved an important patient enrollment milestone in its renevia pivotal trial in europe

* Biotime Inc - remains on track for top-line data by middle of 2017 for renevia pivotal study

* Biotime Inc says now has more than 50 patients in trial, keeping it on track with anticipated forecast for top-line data by middle of 2017

* Biotime Inc - also actively working on plans for other large aesthetic markets like South Korea and Brazil as well as U.S for renevia