8 months ago
BRIEF-Keane Groukeane Group says to be listed on NYSE as "FRAC"
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 12:25 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Keane Groukeane Group says to be listed on NYSE as "FRAC"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Keane Group Inc

* Keane Group Inc files for ipo of upto $287.5 million - sec filing

* Keane Group Inc - proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee

* Keane Groukeane Group Inc - intends to list common stock on nyse under the symbol "frac"

* Keane Group Inc says citigroup, morgan stanley, BofA Merrill lynch, j.p. Morgan are acting as underwriters for the offering

* Keane group - wells fargo securities, simmons & company international, houlihan lokey, and securities Source text for Eikon: (ID:bit.ly/2hN4OpL)

