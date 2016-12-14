FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters




December 14, 2016 / 12:43 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Protalix BioTherapeutics says Brazilian Ministry of Health intends to buy $24 mln of alfataliglicerase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc

* Protalix BioTherapeutics - received letter from arm of Brazilian Ministry Of Health, detailing intended purchases by ministry of alfataliglicerase

* Company estimates total revenues from these shipments to be approximately $24 million in aggregate.

* Anticipated revenues could reduce co's cash consumption rate by as much as a third in 2017

* Protalix BioTherapeutics receives letter detailing intended purchases of approximately $24 million of alfataliglicerase to treat gaucher patients in Brazil

* Protalix BioTherapeutics - letter requests three shipments of alfataliglicerase; first shipment to be made in middle of 2017, and last at end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

