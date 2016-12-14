FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Northcliff Resources says shareholders, excluding Todd Corp, approved proceeding with private placement
December 14, 2016 / 12:48 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Northcliff Resources says shareholders, excluding Todd Corp, approved proceeding with private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Northcliff Resources Ltd

* Northcliff Resources Ltd - announce results of company's special meeting of shareholders held December 13 including approval of a $3 million financing

* Northcliff Resources- confirms that shareholders, excluding todd, approved a resolution at meeting to allow company to proceed with private placement

* Northcliff Resources- at meeting, shareholders also approved waiver and amendment of company's amended and restated shareholder rights plan agreement

* Effective date of plan is now December 13, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

