BRIEF-China NT Pharma Group updates on unusual price movement of shares

Dec 14 (Reuters) - China NT Pharma Group Co Ltd :
* Confirms company is under normal operation and no substantial shareholders have recently reduced their shareholdings
* "board believes shares have been trading at level which significantly undervalues company's performance and underlying value"
* Noted decrease in price and increase in trading volume of shares of company
* Directors are not aware of any reasons for price and volume movements or of any information which must be announced
* Announces intention to repurchase up to 155.8 million shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: