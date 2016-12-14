FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-China NT Pharma Group updates on unusual price movement of shares
December 14, 2016

BRIEF-China NT Pharma Group updates on unusual price movement of shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - China NT Pharma Group Co Ltd :

* Confirms company is under normal operation and no substantial shareholders have recently reduced their shareholdings

* "board believes shares have been trading at level which significantly undervalues company's performance and underlying value"

* Noted decrease in price and increase in trading volume of shares of company

* Directors are not aware of any reasons for price and volume movements or of any information which must be announced

* Announces intention to repurchase up to 155.8 million shares

