FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Santam says JV with Sanlam increases stake in SAHAM Finances
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2016 / 2:20 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Santam says JV with Sanlam increases stake in SAHAM Finances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Santam Ltd

* Acquisition of a further 16.6 pct interest in SAHAM Finances S.A. via a subscription for shares

* Total consideration payable in terms of transaction is $329 million plus transaction costs

* Santam's interest in SAN JV will therefore dilute to 15 pct, from 25 pct, and SEM's interest will increase to 85 pct, from 75 pct

* Santam's contribution of $7.35 million plus transaction costs

* Santam will fund its portion of consideration through available foreign cash resources

* SEM will fund its portion of consideration by using at least $200 million of available discretionary capital, obtaining third party funding for rest

* Effective date of transaction will be dependent on fulfilment of conditions precedent and is expected to occur during Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.