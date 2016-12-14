Dec 14 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd

* Oyu Tolgoi resumes concentrate shipments

* Turquoise Hill resources today announced that Oyu Tolgoi has resumed concentrate shipments

* Turquoise Hill-Oyu Tolgoi will follow a new joint coal and concentrate crossing route at chinese-mongolian border

* Production at Oyu Tolgoi was unaffected during shipment suspension

* Turquoise Hill resources - based on completed trial shipments, Oyu Tolgoi expects shipments to return to pre-suspension levels over coming weeks

* Turquoise Hill-after talks with chinese, mongolian authorities, Oyu Tolgoi to follow new joint coal, concentrate crossing route at Chinese-Mongolian border