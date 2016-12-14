BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences gets patent allowances for its radiotherapy
* Cellectar Biosciences announces USPTO grants patent allowances for radiotherapeutic PDCS for a variety of solid tumor types
Dec 14 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd
* Oyu Tolgoi resumes concentrate shipments
* Turquoise Hill resources today announced that Oyu Tolgoi has resumed concentrate shipments
* Turquoise Hill-Oyu Tolgoi will follow a new joint coal and concentrate crossing route at chinese-mongolian border
* Production at Oyu Tolgoi was unaffected during shipment suspension
* Turquoise Hill resources - based on completed trial shipments, Oyu Tolgoi expects shipments to return to pre-suspension levels over coming weeks
* Turquoise Hill-after talks with chinese, mongolian authorities, Oyu Tolgoi to follow new joint coal, concentrate crossing route at Chinese-Mongolian border
Dec 14 Liberty Media Corp, led by U.S. cable mogul John Malone, said on Wednesday it would raise $1.55 billion to fund its acquisition of Formula One racing car series.
Dec 14 U.S. solar company Sunrun Inc on Wednesday said it was expanding its home battery storage offering to homeowners in California after enjoying better-than-expected demand for the product in Hawaii.