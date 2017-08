Dec 14 (Reuters) - Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Entered into a conditional put and call option agreement with general cars fleet management pte ltd

* Agreement in relation to proposed acquisition of property located at 107 eunos avenue 3, singapore 409837

* Purchase consideration for property, which shall be paid in cash, is s$34.5 million

