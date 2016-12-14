BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences gets patent allowances for its radiotherapy
* Cellectar Biosciences announces USPTO grants patent allowances for radiotherapeutic PDCS for a variety of solid tumor types
Dec 14 Iberian Minerals:
* Co's board have unanimously approved proposal to spin-out co's x-leach reagent technology to EnviroLeach Technologies Inc
* Iberian minerals - spin-out will include transfer of all x-leach related assets to EnviroLeach for price of $3 million
* Iberian minerals - under terms of proposed spin-out Co's current shareholders to receive about 1 share of EnviroLeach for every 10 shares held in Iberian
* Iberian minerals ltd - under terms of proposed spin-out, iberian will also be issued a promissory note in amount of $1.6 million
* Iberian Minerals - under terms of proposed spin-out, Iberian will receive 2 million shares of EnviroLeach representing 5.41% of issued, outstanding shares
* Iberian Minerals - spin-out will include transfer of all intellectual property rights to eco-friendly x-leach, non-cyanide based leach formula to EnviroLeach
Dec 14 Liberty Media Corp, led by U.S. cable mogul John Malone, said on Wednesday it would raise $1.55 billion to fund its acquisition of Formula One racing car series.
Dec 14 U.S. solar company Sunrun Inc on Wednesday said it was expanding its home battery storage offering to homeowners in California after enjoying better-than-expected demand for the product in Hawaii.