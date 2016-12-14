Liberty Media to raise $1.55 bln to fund Formula One deal
Dec 14 Liberty Media Corp, led by U.S. cable mogul John Malone, said on Wednesday it would raise $1.55 billion to fund its acquisition of Formula One racing car series.
Dec 14 Cellectar Biosciences Inc -
* Cellectar Biosciences announces USPTO grants patent allowances for radiotherapeutic PDCS for a variety of solid tumor types Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 U.S. solar company Sunrun Inc on Wednesday said it was expanding its home battery storage offering to homeowners in California after enjoying better-than-expected demand for the product in Hawaii.
* PyroGenesis announces intention to purchase up to 5% of its common shares in open market; retains market maker