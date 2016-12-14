FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bottomline Technologies entered into a credit agreement among co as borrower, co's units, lenders
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 2:14 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Bottomline Technologies entered into a credit agreement among co as borrower, co's units, lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bottomline Technologies (DE)

* On December 9, 2016, co entered into a credit agreement among co as borrower, co’s units, lenders - SEC filing

* Bottomline Technologies says under terms of credit agreement, lenders have provided co with a 5-year revolving credit facility of up to $300 million

* Bottomline Technologies says credit facility will terminate on December 8, 2021

* Bottomline Technologies says credit facility is available for issuance of up to $20 million of letters of credit, up to $20 million of swing line loans

* Bottomline Technologies says also has right to request increase of commitments under credit facility up to $150 million

* Bottomline Technologies says proceeds of credit facility may be used for corporate purposes of co & units, repayment or refinancing of indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

