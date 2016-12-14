BRIEF-Tsogo buys some gaming businesses from Niveus Investments

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd :

* Acquisition of certain gaming businesses from Niveus Investments Limited

* Niveus accepted indicative offer for Niveus' interests in Vukani Gaming Proprietary Ltd and Galaxy Bingo Proprietary Ltd

* Says purchase consideration will comprise of 160 million ordinary shares in issued share capital of Tsogo amounting to about 4.65 bln rand

* Purchase consideration will also comprise of cash value of agreed costs incurred by gaming businesses in respect of new gaming licenses up to March.31 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)