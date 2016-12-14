FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Tsogo buys some gaming businesses from Niveus Investments
December 14, 2016 / 2:14 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Tsogo buys some gaming businesses from Niveus Investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd :

* Acquisition of certain gaming businesses from Niveus Investments Limited

* Niveus accepted indicative offer for Niveus' interests in Vukani Gaming Proprietary Ltd and Galaxy Bingo Proprietary Ltd

* Says purchase consideration will comprise of 160 million ordinary shares in issued share capital of Tsogo amounting to about 4.65 bln rand

* Purchase consideration will also comprise of cash value of agreed costs incurred by gaming businesses in respect of new gaming licenses up to March.31 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

