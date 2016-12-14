FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Rand Merchant says to buy 29.9 pct stake in UK-based Hasting Group
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2016 / 2:50 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Rand Merchant says to buy 29.9 pct stake in UK-based Hasting Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Limited :

* To acquire up to 29.9 pct of issued share capital of Hastings Group Holdings Plc

* Deal for an aggregate cash consideration of between approximately 487.3 million pounds and 499.5 million pounds

* RMI will fund acquisition through a debt facility,

* RMI's interest in Hastings will be acquired from Hastings Investco Ltd and certain individual shareholders

* RMI will become single largest shareholder of Hastings post implementation of acquisition.

* Will be able to nominate for appointment a director to board of Hastings

* First such appointee will be Herman Bosman, CEO of RMI as director

* Acquisition is expected to become effective by no later than 30 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.