Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bloober Team SA :

* Its project gets 10.2 million zloty ($2.45 million) subsidy under GAMEINN program organised by Poland's National Centre for Research and Development

* The subsidy represents 68 pct of the project's qualifying costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1662 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)