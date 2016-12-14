FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 14, 2016 / 2:59 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Mabion announces change of CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Mabion SA :

* Says CEO Maciej Wieczorek resigns as of Dec. 14

* Says Maciej Wieczorek will continue to participate in the company's strategic decisions and will be nominated to supervisory board

* Says appoints Artur Chabowski as acting CEO

* Says Artur Chabowski to review possible strategic options for the company, which could possibly involve attracting business partners in the U.S., financing on foreign markets and listing in another European country or U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

