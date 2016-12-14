BRIEF-Mabion announces change of CEO

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Mabion SA :

* Says CEO Maciej Wieczorek resigns as of Dec. 14

* Says Maciej Wieczorek will continue to participate in the company's strategic decisions and will be nominated to supervisory board

* Says appoints Artur Chabowski as acting CEO

* Says appoints Artur Chabowski as acting CEO

* Says Artur Chabowski to review possible strategic options for the company, which could possibly involve attracting business partners in the U.S., financing on foreign markets and listing in another European country or U.S.