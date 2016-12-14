FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's says Latin American retail industry outlook stable
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 14, 2016 / 3:29 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Latin American retail industry outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's says unemployment will grow only modestly in Latin America as a whole, and stabilize in Brazil

* Moody's says Latin American retail industry outlook stable as confidence improves; telecoms stable

* Moody's says outlook for Latin American telecom sector is also stable with earnings, adjusted for capital spending, expected to grow by as much as 3 pct

* Moody's on Latin American retail industry says in Mexico consumers will likely become more cautious if the economy slows as expected

* Moody's says mexico facing significant uncertainty regarding potential impact on trade, immigration,remittances under the administration of Donald Trump Source text: (bit.ly/2h0ljyR) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

