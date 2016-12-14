FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Attica Bank transfers its 1,045 mln euro NPL portfolio to an SPV
#Financials
December 14, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Attica Bank transfers its 1,045 mln euro NPL portfolio to an SPV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Attica Bank SA :

* Says will form a company (AMC) that will manage claims from non performing loans

* Says a potential investor can acquire up to 80 percent of the AMC

* Says it will have the possibility to sell the 630 million euros junior note, when law allows, for a minor price in order to perform its de-recognition

* Decides transfer of its 1,045 million euro ($1.11 billion) non performing loan portfolio to an SPV

* Says the SPV will issue a 415 million euro senior note and a 630 million euro junior note

* Says the SPV will sign an 'arm's length' agreement for handling claims (SLA) with the claim management company (AMC) of 7 years duration

* Regarding covering the capital increase adverse scenario, it will issue a Tier II bond of 70 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/2hwyl8j

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9390 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

