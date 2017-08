Dec 14 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp

* CVS Health makes overdose-reversal drug available without a prescription at all CVS pharmacy locations in Nevada

* CVS Health Corp says established a standing order with physicians in Nevada that allows CVS pharmacy to expand access to medication across state

* CVS Health Corp says more than 100 CVS pharmacy locations in Nevada can now dispense Naloxone