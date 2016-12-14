FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-DIC Asset signs 960 mln euro credit arrangement
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2016 / 5:41 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-DIC Asset signs 960 mln euro credit arrangement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - DIC Asset AG

* Announced today signing of a credit arrangement for eur 960 million for commercial portfolio

* New loan with an overall term of seven years will be used to prematurely repay financing arrangements signed with several banks for commercial portfolio

* Credit arrangement lowers interest rate on commercial portfolio's bank loans to circa 1.7 percent

* Anticipates a one-time negative consolidated income after tax which will amount to approximately eur 35 million

* Estimated cash flow will increase by up to circa eur 40 million p.a. Ceteris paribus in 2017

* Intends to disburse, as planned, an attractive dividend on level of previous years for 2016 financial year

* Projects FFO between eur 55 million and eur 60 million in 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.