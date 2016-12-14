FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Centene Corp says entered into amendment to executive employment agreement with CEO Michael F. Neidorff
December 14, 2016

BRIEF-Centene Corp says entered into amendment to executive employment agreement with CEO Michael F. Neidorff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Centene Corp

* Centene corp says Neidorff will continue to serve as chief executive officer until his successor is appointed

* Centene-Amendment anticipates Neidorff's successor as ceo will be appointed on or prior to co's annual stockholder meeting in April 2020

* Centene corp - entered into amendment to executive employment agreement with Michael F. Neidorff, its chairman, president and chief executive officer

* Centene corp says board of directors and Neidorff agreed to extend his contract beyond previous termination date in december 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2hmaaLQ Further company coverage:

