8 months ago
BRIEF-LSE Group says to respond to concerns raised by European Commission
December 14, 2016 / 6:16 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-LSE Group says to respond to concerns raised by European Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc :

* Update on European Commission Phase II Proceedings

* LSEG and Deutsche Börse confirm that they have received a statement of objections from European Commission in relation to proposed merger, reflecting a narrower scope of issues

* Potential sale of LCH SA, LCH Group Limited's French regulated operating subsidiary is making good progress.

* LSEG and Deutsche Börse look forward to continuing to constructively engage with European Commission and responding to any concerns raised. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

