8 months ago
BRIEF-Park City Capital has initiated a proxy contest to elect two new directors to ARI Network Services' Board
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 6:24 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Park City Capital has initiated a proxy contest to elect two new directors to ARI Network Services' Board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Park City Capital, LLC:

* We are asking shareholders to add our two independent director nominees to ARI's six-member staggered board

* "Believe ARI board has not adequately reviewed, considered current opportunity that Board has to sell co at a significant premium"

* Park City Capital, LLC says has initiated a proxy contest to elect two new directors to ARI Network Services, Inc Board

* Owns approximately 5.7% of shares of ARI Network Services, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

