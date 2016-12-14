FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-GE sees 2017 operating earnings of $1.60 - $1.70/shr
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 7:55 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-GE sees 2017 operating earnings of $1.60 - $1.70/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - General Electric Co :

* Sees 2017 operating earnings per share $1.60 - $1.70

* Sees 2017 operating cash flow $16 billion - $20 billion

* Sees 2017 cash returned to investors $19 billion - $21 billion

* Sees 2017 organic growth of 3 percent -5 percent

* Sees 2017 revenue of about $135 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.67, revenue view $122.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.49, revenue view $124.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Affirms $2 EPS target for 2018 Source text (invent.ge/2gJLoWW) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.