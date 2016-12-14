BRIEF-Citibank, N.A. says raised its base lending rate to 3.75% from 3.50%
* Citibank, N.A. - Has raised its base lending rate to 3.75% from 3.50%, effective tomorrow, thursday, december 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 General Electric Co :
* Sees 2017 operating earnings per share $1.60 - $1.70
* Sees 2017 operating cash flow $16 billion - $20 billion
* Sees 2017 cash returned to investors $19 billion - $21 billion
* Sees 2017 organic growth of 3 percent -5 percent
* Sees 2017 revenue of about $135 billion
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.67, revenue view $122.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.49, revenue view $124.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Affirms $2 EPS target for 2018 Source text (invent.ge/2gJLoWW) Further company coverage:
Dec 14 Mizuho Americas, a unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc, appointed John Jansen as managing director and head of technology M&A investment banking.
Dec 14 General Electric Co said on Wednesday that it expected 2017 operating earnings between $1.60 and $1.70 a share, and stuck to its 2018 earnings forecast of $2 per share.