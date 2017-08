Dec 14 (Reuters) - Vitruvio Real Estate Socimi SA :

* To propose merger with Consulnor Patrimonio Inmobiliario

* To manage leasable real estate assets worth 90 million euros ($95.9 million) upon merger with Consulnor

* To propose capital increase to maintain current merger and acquisition strategy, amount of the increase is yet to be determined

