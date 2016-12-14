Dec 14 CME Group:
* says effective Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 for trade date
Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, and pending all relevant Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulatory review periods, the
exchange will list the April 2018 contract month of the Live
Cattle Futures and Options contracts
* says the exchange previously temporarily delayed the
listing schedule of additional months of the contracts.
* says effective Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, listed the February
2018 contract month of the contracts
* ( For full notice, please see- bit.ly/2gAZS6g )
(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)