* Schmolz + Bickenbach and Tsingshan to form joint venture in China

JV company is 60 percent owned by Schmolz + Bickenbach and 40 percent by Tsingshan and operate under name Shanghai Xinzhen Precision Bar Co. Ltd. out of Shanghai (China)