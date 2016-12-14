FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NY A.G. Schneiderman announces $17.5 mln settlement with owner of ashleymadison.com in joint multi-state and FTC agreement
December 14, 2016 / 5:19 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-NY A.G. Schneiderman announces $17.5 mln settlement with owner of ashleymadison.com in joint multi-state and FTC agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - NY A.G. Schneiderman:

* NY A.G. Schneiderman announces $17.5 million settlement with owner of ashleymadison.com in joint multi-state and FTC agreement

* Settlement with Ruby follows investigation finding that adult dating website created "fake female profiles to entice male users"

* Ruby Corp agreed to cease engaging in some deceptive practices, to not create fake profiles, to implement stronger data security program

* Settlement with Ruby Corp follows investigation finding that adult dating website maintained "lax security practices"

* Settlement includes immediate payment of $1.7 million divided amongst states, FTC, of which New York will receive $81,330.94

* Settlement with Ruby Corp follows investigation finding that adult dating website misled consumers about data security

