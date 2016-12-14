FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Swedish Match says FDA turns down MRTP-application
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 14, 2016 / 6:29 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Swedish Match says FDA turns down MRTP-application

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Swedish Match AB says:

* Was informed earlier today by FDA that General Snus will not, for time being, be designated as a modified risk tobacco product - MRTP.

* FDA did, however, outline process forward and encouraged swedish match to continue its efforts to seek modified risk status for General Snus.

* Interprets their position as wanting to further discuss on how to best communicate a modified risk message to general public. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)

