8 months ago
BRIEF-CDI Corp shareholder Radoff says intends to nominate directors at annual meeting
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 7:24 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-CDI Corp shareholder Radoff says intends to nominate directors at annual meeting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bradley Radoff:

* Bradley Radoff says issued open letter to CDI Corp chairman

* Bradley Radoff - Bradley Radoff, his affiliates, Joshua Schechter together are beneficial owners of about 7.8 pct of outstanding shares of CDI Corp

* Bradley Radoff - Radoff, affiliates, Joshua Schechter intend to nominate independent director candidates for election at CDI's 2017 annual meeting

* Bradley Radoff - "call on CDI to evaluate strategic alternatives and announce intention to nominate directors at 2017 annual meeting"

* Bradley Radoff - believe issues relating to excessive tenure of various directors need to be addressed

* Bradley Radoff - as part of strategic alternatives review, "demand board suspend its search for a permanent CEO"

* Bradley Radoff - "confident that there is significant value that can be realized through a sale of CDI"

* Bradley Radoff says "board compensation is excessive at CDI"

* Bradley Radoff - believe best course of action for board is to engage financial advisor to explore strategic alternatives including sale or merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

