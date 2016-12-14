BRIEF-GE sees 2017 operating earnings of $1.60 - $1.70/shr
* Sees 2017 cash returned to investors $19 billion - $21 billion
Dec 14 Citibank, N.A. -
* Citibank, N.A. - Has raised its base lending rate to 3.75% from 3.50%, effective tomorrow, thursday, december 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees 2017 cash returned to investors $19 billion - $21 billion
Dec 14 Mizuho Americas, a unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc, appointed John Jansen as managing director and head of technology M&A investment banking.
Dec 14 General Electric Co said on Wednesday that it expected 2017 operating earnings between $1.60 and $1.70 a share, and stuck to its 2018 earnings forecast of $2 per share.