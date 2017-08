Dec 14 (Reuters) - Civitas Solutions Inc

* Sees fiscal year 2017 net revenue to be between $1.48 billion and $1.52 billion

* Sees fiscal year 2017, adjusted ebitda to be between $162 million and $166 million

* Qtrly income per share $0.07

* Q4 net revenue increased 3.1 pct to $362.2 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $1.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S