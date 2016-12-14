FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Catalyst Biosciences entered into agreement with Wyeth Llc
December 14, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Catalyst Biosciences entered into agreement with Wyeth Llc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Catalyst Biosciences Inc :

* Catalyst Biosciences -pursuant to agreement, wyeth has granted co exclusive license to wyeth's proprietary rights applying to factor viia variants, cb 813a and cb 813d

* On december 8, 2016, co entered into definitive agreement with wyeth llc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of pfizer inc

* Catalyst Biosciences- in connection with license granted by wyeth to co,co agreed to make contingent cash payments to wyeth in of about $17.5 million Source text bit.ly/2hwXm2R Further company coverage:

