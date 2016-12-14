FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Yahoo says identified data security issues concerning certain user accounts
December 14, 2016 / 10:50 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Yahoo says identified data security issues concerning certain user accounts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc

* has identified data security issues concerning certain yahoo user accounts

* Believes this incident is likely distinct from incident company disclosed on september 22, 2016

* Yahoo believes an unauthorized third party, in august 2013, stole data associated with more than one billion user accounts

* stolen user account information may have included names, email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, hashed passwords

* Says payment card data and bank account information are not stored in system company believes was affected

* says co has connected some of this activity to same state-sponsored actor believed to be responsible for data theft co disclosed on september 22, 2016

* "Yahoo is notifying affected account holders, and has invalidated forged cookies"

* Important security information for Yahoo users

* Yahoo has taken steps to secure user accounts and is working closely with law enforcement.

* company has not been able to identify intrusion associated with this theft

* stolen user account information may also include in some cases, encrypted or unencrypted security questions and answers

* based on ongoing investigation, company believes an unauthorized third party accessed company's proprietary code to learn how to forge cookies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

