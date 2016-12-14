FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Popular Reports Adverse Arbitration Award in FDIC Dispute
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 10:30 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Popular Reports Adverse Arbitration Award in FDIC Dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Popular Inc

* Popular Inc -Review board hearing one of claims submitted by Banco Popular De Puerto Rico issued arbitration award

* Popular-Arbitration award in connection with FDIC's refusal to concur in certain of BPPR's proposed portfolio sales under commercial loss shared deal

* Popular Inc - Arbitration Award denying BPPR's request for damages of about $88.5 million plus interest

* Popular Inc - For quarter ended Dec 31, co expects to recognize pre-tax charge of about $115 million related to unreimbursed losses considered in arbitration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.