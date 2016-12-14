BRIEF-Popular Reports Adverse Arbitration Award in FDIC Dispute

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Popular Inc

* Popular Inc -Review board hearing one of claims submitted by Banco Popular De Puerto Rico issued arbitration award

* Popular-Arbitration award in connection with FDIC's refusal to concur in certain of BPPR's proposed portfolio sales under commercial loss shared deal

* Popular Inc - Arbitration Award denying BPPR's request for damages of about $88.5 million plus interest

* Popular Inc - For quarter ended Dec 31, co expects to recognize pre-tax charge of about $115 million related to unreimbursed losses considered in arbitration