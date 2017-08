Dec 15 (Reuters) - Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd

* Cs Health-discloseable Transaction Issue Of 11% Secured And Guaranteed Note In The Principal Amount Of Hk$100,000,000 Due 2018

* Pursuant to deal investor agreed to subscribe for issue note up to principal amount of HK$100mln

* Company entered into subscription agreement with investor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: