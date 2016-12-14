FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Statoil sells Canada oil sands unit, will book $500-550 million impairment
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 10:25 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Statoil sells Canada oil sands unit, will book $500-550 million impairment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa

* Has signed an agreement to divest its 100% owned Kai Kos Dehseh (KKD) oil sands projects in Canadian province of Alberta to Athabasca oil corporation

* Total consideration of transaction to statoil is up to cad 832 million, which includes a cash consideration of cad 435 million and cad 147 million to be paid in form of 100 million common shares in athabasca

* Up to cad 250 million will be paid in a series of contingent payments. In total, approximately 80% of consideration will be in cash elements

* Will no longer operate any oil sands assets

* Divestment will trigger an impairment of usd 500-550 million, excluding negative currency effects from cad-usd exchange rate at closing Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

