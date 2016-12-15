BRIEF-Mercantile Investment updates on off-market takeover bid for shares in EZA

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Mercantile Investment Company Ltd

* Mercantile wrote to board of Eza Corporation and indicated that it intends to make off-market takeover bid for shares in EZA

* Mercantile also notes that EZA has not made a public announcement to ASX in relation to Mercantile's correspondence

* Board of EZA has not responded to Mercantile's correspondence.

* Mercantile intends to make a cash takeover bid in relation to eza at 13.75 cents per eza share