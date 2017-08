Dec 14 (Reuters) - Suntrust Banks Inc :

* Suntrust Bank increases prime rate

* Suntrust Banks Inc - increased its prime lending rate to 3.75% from 3.50%, effective December 15, 2016

* Suntrust Banks Inc - increased its prime lending rate to 3.75% from 3.50%, effective December 15, 2016