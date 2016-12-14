FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Acura Pharmaceuticals Inc says FDA has provided company with advice on development of its product candidate LTX-04
December 14, 2016 / 10:25 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Acura Pharmaceuticals Inc says FDA has provided company with advice on development of its product candidate LTX-04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Acura Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Acura Pharmaceuticals says FDA confirmed company's stated direction to reformulate ltx-04 to provide greater levels of drug in blood stream

* Acura Pharmaceuticals - in study ap-ltx-400, ltx-04 tablets delivered about 50% of maximum drug concentration in blood stream

* Acura Pharmaceuticals Inc says U.S. FDA has provided company with advice on continued development of its product candidate ltx-04

* Says FDA's advice also identified longer term studies necessary for submitting a new drug application for ltx-04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

