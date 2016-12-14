FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TPG Telecom acquires all of spectrum available at auction in Singapore for S$105mln
December 14, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-TPG Telecom acquires all of spectrum available at auction in Singapore for S$105mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Tpg Telecom Ltd

* Advise that it was successful bidder at new entrant spectrum auction in Singapore

* TPG anticipates incurring capital investment in range of S$200m to S$300m to establish a mobile network with nationwide coverage by Sept 2018

* Forecasts that it will become EBITDA positive when it reaches a market share of between 5% and 6%

* TPG acquired all of spectrum available at auction for a total purchase price of S$105m

* Company expects to start delivering services to customers in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
