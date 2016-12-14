BRIEF-TPG Telecom acquires all of spectrum available at auction in Singapore for S$105mln

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Tpg Telecom Ltd
* Advise that it was successful bidder at new entrant spectrum auction in Singapore
* TPG anticipates incurring capital investment in range of S$200m to S$300m to establish a mobile network with nationwide coverage by Sept 2018
* Forecasts that it will become EBITDA positive when it reaches a market share of between 5% and 6%
* TPG acquired all of spectrum available at auction for a total purchase price of S$105m
* Company expects to start delivering services to customers in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: