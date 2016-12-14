FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bankruptcy court approved a stipulation filed by Peabody Energy
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 10:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Bankruptcy court approved a stipulation filed by Peabody Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp

* Co is required to file with bankruptcy court a plan of reorganization and disclosure statement with respect thereto by Dec 21, 2016

* On December 14, 2016, bankruptcy court approved a stipulation filed by co relating to an amendment to DIP credit agreement

* Says stipulation amends final dip order to extend adequate protection milestones

* On December 14, bankruptcy court approved a stipulation filed by Co relating to an amendment to DIP final order -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.