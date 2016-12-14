BRIEF-Bankruptcy court approved a stipulation filed by Peabody Energy

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp

* Co is required to file with bankruptcy court a plan of reorganization and disclosure statement with respect thereto by Dec 21, 2016

* On December 14, 2016, bankruptcy court approved a stipulation filed by co relating to an amendment to DIP credit agreement

* Says stipulation amends final dip order to extend adequate protection milestones

* On December 14, bankruptcy court approved a stipulation filed by Co relating to an amendment to DIP final order