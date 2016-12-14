BRIEF-Aberdeen reports shareholders' equity of $0.39 per share
* Aberdeen reports shareholders' equity of $0.39 per share and third quarter financial results
Dec 14 Eastern Virginia Bankshares Inc
* Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia merger deal termination fee set at $7.5 million - SEC filing
Dec 14 Mondelez International Inc has not heard from Kraft Heinz Co about any potential acquisition, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, after Swiss magazine Bilanz reported that the latter was planning a bid.
CALGARY, Alberta, Dec 14 Norwegian oil company Statoil ASA has agreed to sell its Canadian oil sands assets to Calgary-based Athabasca Oil Corp in a deal worth up to C$832 million, Statoil said in a statement on Wednesday.